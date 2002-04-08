Tattooed Chef Files Form 12b-25

PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today announced that it intends to file a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the due date of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.



On June 30, 2021, the Company determined for the first time, effective at the end of its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, it would be changing its filing status to large accelerated filer. The Company is now subject to a 60 day (rather than 90 day) filing deadline and due to the accelerated timeline and the substantial growth in annual revenue, the Company was unable to finalize its consolidated financial statements by the March 1, 2022 filing deadline.

The Company expects to file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable and no later than the March 16, 2022 deadline in accordance with Rule 12b-25. As soon as the filing date is confirmed, the Company will provide the timing for the release of its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and conference call.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower pizza crusts, handheld burritos, and quesadillas, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

Follow us on social: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn and Taste the Jams on Spotify.

Forward Looking Statements

This notice contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning us and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans or events, based on current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “expect,” “will” or similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.