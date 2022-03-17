Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Largo to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on March 16, 2022

1 minutes ago
Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 16 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and annual 2021 operating and financial results on Thursday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date:

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Registration Link:

https%3A%2F%2Fproduceredition.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1531547%26amp%3Btp_key%3D73b5ede5f4

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (647) 794-4605

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 204-4368

Conference ID:

1507085

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 1507085

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at: www.largoinc.com%2FEnglish%2Finvestor-resources

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world’s preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Following the acquisition of vanadium redox flow battery technology in 2020, Largo is undergoing a strategic transformation to vertically integrate its world-class vanadium products with its VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy and a low carbon future. Largo’s VCHARGE batteries are uniquely capable of supporting reliability and grid stability as electricity systems move away from fossil-fuel generation. VCHARGE batteries are cost effective due to a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan.

Largo’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com.

