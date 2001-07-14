SCVX Transfers Listing to NYSE American

SCVX Corp (the “Company” or “SCVX”), a publicly traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), announced today that it will transfer its listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NYSE American. The Company’s decision to transfer to the NYSE American was driven by a number of factors, including more favorable thresholds for continued listing.

The Company expects its last day of trading on the NYSE to be March 4, 2022, and expects to commence trading as an NYSE American-listed company when markets open on March 7, 2022. The Company will continue to trade under its existing “SCVX”, “SCVX.U” and “SCVX WS” symbols.

About SCVX

SCVX is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) seeking to partner with and acquire world class companies. The SCVX team was built with the goal of identifying best in breed teams and technologies for its business combination, capable of rapid growth and innovation needed to push beyond the existing boundaries of technology.

