Beaten-Down Dividend King 3M Offers Good Income

3M Co. ( MMM, Financial) is facing a number of headwinds at the moment. First, inflationary pressures have been evident in several of the past quarters. The input costs in a variety of segments don’t appear to be slowing down either.

Second, supply chain constraints continue to be an issue for 3M, just as they are for many companies. The shortage of semiconductors is also putting a lid on some businesses as well.

Third, the company is facing an increase in litigation. For example, there are nearly 300,000 claims that earplugs used by U.S. combat troops and produced by a subsidiary were defective.

Dividend growth has also slowed greatly, from 5.8% in 2019 to 3% in 2020 to 0.7% in both 2021 and 2022.

Still, nothing in the company’s overall performance or its balance sheet says that the dividend, which has been raised for more than six decades, is in danger of being cut.

Let’s look closer at 3M to see why I continue to believe that 3M’s high yield is very safe.

Company background and results history

3M consists of four distinct business units, including Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Healthcare and Consumer. This gives the company a wide variety of customers, helping to provide some diversity to the business. The company also invests heavily in research and development in order to grow its already massive patent collection. The company has a market capitalization of $83 billion.

The company announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Jan. 25. For the quarter, revenue improved 0.3% to $8.6 billion while earnings per share fell 7 cents, or 2.9%, to $2.31. Both results were ahead of what Wall Street analysts had anticipated.

For the year, revenue was up almost 10% to $35.4 billion. Earnings per share grew 8% to $10.12, which was the best full-year result since 2018. Organic growth was up just 1.1% for the quarter, but staged a remarkable comeback to grow almost 9% for 2021.

Low growth has been a hallmark of 3M in the long term. Revenue has a compound annual growth rate of just 1.9% over the last decade. This figure rises to 2.8% when looking at results since 2017, though this is still quite low.

Earnings per share has performed a little better as the 10-year CAGR is 5.4%, but the five-year growth rate is just 2.5%. A reduction in the share count over these periods of time have aided results, but the net profit margin has improved from 14.9% in 2012 to 16.7% last year.

3M is looking to build off of its 2021 rebound from Covid-19. At its investor conference on Feb. 14, leadership noted that the company is guiding for earnings per share of $10.15 to $10.65. At the midpoint, this would be a 2.8% improvement from the prior year. Organic sales growth should be in the range of 2% to 5%, which isn’t the most exciting growth rate, but better than the declining organic growth that 3M had recently experienced.

The company should also generate $7.3 billion to $7.9 billion of cash flow during the year, with much of the free cash flow being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

This should help the company continue to raise its dividend, something that it has done through multiple recessions.

Dividend history and recession performance

3M raised its dividend by less than 1% for the upcoming March 12 payment. Though the increase is quite small, it does extend the company’s dividend growth streak to 63 years. This keeps 3M in the ranks of the Dividend Kings, of which there are just 40 companies with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend growth.

With a dividend growth streak of this length, 3M has proven itself quite capable of increasing shareholder returns even through recessionary environments.

Listed below are the company’s adjusted earnings per share results before, during and after the 2007 to 2009 recession:

2006 adjusted earnings per share: $5.06

2007 adjusted earnings per share: $5.60 (10.7% increase)

2008 adjusted earnings per share: $4.89 (12.7% decrease)

2009 adjusted earnings per share: $4.52 (7.6% decrease)

2010 adjusted earnings per share: $5.75 (27.2% increase)

2011 adjusted earnings per share: $5.96 (3.7% increase)

2012 adjusted earnings per share: $6.32 (6.0% increase)

3M did see earnings per share decline more than 19% from 2007 to 2009 as the company dealt with the impact of the financial crisis. As an industrial company, its performance is very much tied to the health of the economy. The good news is the company returned to growth the very next year and even made a new high for earnings per share. This started a streak of five straight years of new highs for earnings.

The company’s dividend continued to grow as well, with a total raise of just over 6% from 2007 to 2009. Growth did accelerate as the business improved during the following decade as well.

Covid-19 did act as a small headwind to the business. Earnings per share fell 4.1% in 2020, though revenue ticked higher marginally, showing the company was quite resilient during the worst of the pandemic.

3M shares yield 4% today, considerably higher than its long-term average yield of 2.8%. To put in to context how much higher the current yield is than normal, the company has only averaged an over 3% yield for an entire year three times since 2005, including 2009, 2019 and 2020.

Dividend growth and payout ratios

The company has been able to increase its dividend for the length that it has because its dividend has rarely been in danger of being reduced. The company’s payout ratios provide some cushion in case the business faces difficultly.

3M’s dividend has a CAGR of close to 11% over the last 10 years, but this falls to 5.9% for the last five years.

Sometimes, a tepid raise can be evidence of impending trouble for a company and its dividend. Some issues facing 3M have already been discussed, which could play a role in the low raise. Based on the timing of the company’s dividend schedule, usually the first payment of the year, the last several increases could just be management being prudent with dividend growth.

Let’s consider the company’s payout ratios to see if a cut looks possible.

Shareholders received dividends per share of $5.92 last year, leading to a payout ratio of 58%. Using the new annualized dividend of $5.96 and the midpoint of earnings guidance, the payout ratio for 2022 is projected to be 57%. Both figures are well within the range of the five- and 10-year average payout ratios of 58% and 52%.

The free cash flow payout ratios are also very consistent.

3M distributed $3.4 billion of dividends per share in 2021. At the same time, the company generated free cash flow of $5.8 billion, giving it a free cash flow payout ratio of 58%. The prior three years, one of which was impacted by the pandemic, saw an average free cash flow payout ratio of 59%.

Also at its investor day, leadership stated that 3M should see $7.3 billion to $7.9 billion of operating cash flow in 2022. Within this guidance was an expected range of free cash flow of $5.3 billion to $6.2 billion. With the company expecting dividend payments of approximately $3.4 billion, the free cash flow payout ratio is guided toward 59%. This matches the average payout ratio in the near term.

The impact of debt of dividend security

One last factor to consider is how 3M’s debt obligations might impact future dividend safety.

3M had interest expense of $533 million in 2021, which was below levels seen in each of the last three years. With total debt of $19 billion, the company has a weighted average interest rate of 2.8%.

The chart below shows how high 3M’s weighted average interest rate would need to climb before free cash flow no longer covered dividend distributions. The chart also uses the company’s guidance for 2022.

Source: Author’s calculations.

As shown above, 3M would need to see its weighted average interest rate rise above 15.1% before the company’s ability to pay its dividend would be in jeopardy. Currently, the weighted average interest rate is below 3%, leading me to believe that 3M will not have much issue meeting its debt obligations and continuing its lengthy dividend growth streak.

Valuation

Along with a safe dividend, 3M also remains undervalued.

Shares of the company closed the most recent trading session at $144.75. Using the midpoint of guidance for the year, 3M has a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.9. This is a steep discount to the 10-year average multiple of 19.2 times earnings. This would be the lowest figure in more than 15 years were this to be 3M’s average valuation for 2022.

3M also appears to be trading at a discount when looking at the GF Value Line.

3M has a GF Value of $188.51, leading to a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77. The stock would provide a return of more than 30% were it to reach its GF Value. And that is before adding in the benefit of the dividend. GuruFocus rates 3M as modestly undervalued.

Final thoughts

3M is not without its issues. Inflation, supply chain constraints and lawsuits are acting as headwinds to the business. Dividend growth is also a far cry from what it was early last decade.

That said, what the company lacks in dividend growth it makes up for, at least partly, by its high yield, which has rarely been seen this century. The dividend also looks safe using earnings or free cash flow.

The forward multiple compares favorably to the historical average and the company’s intrinsic value shows the stock to be undervalued as well.

This suggest that, for investors who can stomach the short-term headwinds, 3M could offer a high rate of return.