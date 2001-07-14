Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ford Plans Wednesday Announcement About Acceleration of Ambitious Ford+ Plan for Growth and Value Creation

Significant additional execution of the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation will be the topic of a news conference tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8 a.m. EST featuring Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and other senior leaders. The event will be livestreamed. Journalists and representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions via phone.

At 9:15 a.m. EST the same day, Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a capital markets call to answer questions from the investment community.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at media.ford.com and shareholder.ford.com.

Ford News ConferenceWednesday, March 2, at 8 a.m. EST

Journalists and members of the investment community interested in asking questions should additionally dial in by phone.

Toll-Free: +1.877.930.5753

International: +1.409.983.9656

Pre-registration (not required, but will expedite login)

Conference ID: 9288331

Listen-only+livestream+and+replay

Ford Capital Markets CallWednesday, March 2, at 9:15 a.m. EST

Journalists and members of the investment community interested in asking questions should additionally dial in by phone.

Toll-Free: +1.888.558.1223

International: +1.845.403.8280

Pre-registration (not required, but will expedite login)

Conference ID: 8872114

Listen-only+webcast+and+replay

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006290/en/

