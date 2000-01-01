5 Energy Stocks Gurus Are Pumping Up

In light of surging crude oil prices due to increasing geopolitical tensions, five energy stocks with high financial strength and high guru ownership are Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM, Financial), Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial), ConocoPhillips ( COP, Financial), EOG Resources ( EOG, Financial) and Phillips 66 ( PSX, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

On Tuesday, the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil price stood around $106, near a seven-year high and up over 10% since Monday on the back of escalating tensions around the globe.

U.S. price indexes tumbled on the increased global tensions, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting more than 650 points. According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean day's change for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index stocks is -2.04% with a median of -1.78%.

Among the S&P 500 energy stocks, the mean day's change is -0.58% with a median of -0.38%.

GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener listed five energy stocks with a financial strength rank of at least 6, a profitability rank of at least 7 and at least 10 gurus owning shares.

Exxon Mobil

Seventeen gurus own shares of Exxon Mobil ( XOM, Financial) with a combined weighting of 10.92%.

Shares of Exxon Mobil traded around $79.04, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08.

GuruFocus ranks the Irving, Texas-based integrated energy company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a strong Altman Z-score of 3.98 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 71% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Exxon Mobil include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

Chevron

Sixteen gurus own shares of Chevron ( CVX, Financial) with a combined weighting of 5.63%.

Shares of Chevron traded around $149.28, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.19.

GuruFocus ranks the San Ramon, California-based energy exploration and refining company's financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a strong Altman Z-score of 3.65 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Chevron include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Investments.

ConocoPhillips

Thirteen gurus own shares of ConocoPhillips ( COP, Financial) with a combined weighting of 8.92%.

Shares of ConocoPhillips traded around $96.84, showing the stock is significantly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based energy exploration and production company's financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Altman Z-score of 3.33 despite interest coverage and debt ratios outperforming just over 55% of global competitors.

EOG Resources

Ten gurus own shares of EOG Resources ( EOG, Financial) with a combined weight of 4.50%.

Shares of EOG Resources traded around $116.43, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.24.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based oil and gas producer's financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a strong Altman Z-score of 4.28 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Philipps 66

Ten gurus own shares of Philipps 66 ( PSX, Financial) with a combined weighting of 2.25%.

Shares of Philipps 66 traded around $82.17, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based refining company's financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Altman Z-score of 3.25 despite debt ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors.