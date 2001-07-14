VERRA MOBILITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verra Mobility Corporation on Behalf of Verra Mobility Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra Mobility” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) on behalf of Verra Mobility stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Verra Mobility has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2022, Verra Mobility announced that it filed a notice of late filing with the SEC, because it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 by the due date of March 1, 2022, and the Company is not expected to do so within the allowable 15-day extension period.

Further, Verra Mobility announced that “[d]uring its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility . . . determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021.”

On this news, Verra Mobility’s stock dropped as much as 7.6% during intraday trading on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

