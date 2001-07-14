KOPPERS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Koppers Holdings Inc. on Behalf of Koppers Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Koppers Holdings Inc. (“Koppers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KOP) on behalf of Koppers stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Koppers has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation “into the Company’s public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company’s debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable.” Koppers’ Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Koppers shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

