American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

PR Newswire

CALABASAS, Calif., March 1, 2022

CALABASAS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through March 22, 2022.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Nicholas Fromm
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

American Homes 4 Rent
Media Relations
Megan Grabos
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

