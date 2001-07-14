CORRECTING and REPLACING MULTIMEDIA Ferro Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Please replace the multimedia with the accompanying corrected multimedia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005866/en/

The release reads:

FERRO CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter Continuing Operations*:

Net Sales increased 2.5% to $266.3M, or 4.4% on a constant currency basis

Gross Profit decreased 9.9% to $71.3M, Gross Profit Margin of 26.8%

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 26.9%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.30, Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30

Net Income from continuing operations of $25.7M, Adjusted EBITDA of $39.8M

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.9%

Full Year Continuing Operations *:

Net Sales increased 17.4% to $1,126.3M, or 15.4% on a constant currency basis

Gross Profit increased 17.3% to $344.6M, Gross Profit Margin of 30.6%

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 31.1%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86, Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.28

Net Income from continuing operations of $73.3M, Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.3% to $200.3M

Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved 176 bps to 17.8%

*Comparative information is relative to prior-year fourth quarter and full year for Continuing Operations

Ferro will not host a Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings teleconference call

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 3,600 associates globally and reported 2021 sales of $1,126 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005866/en/