Icahn Capital Management LP Buys Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc

Investment company Icahn Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, sells Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icahn Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Icahn Capital Management LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carl Icahn 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carl+icahn/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carl Icahn

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) - 257,047,260 shares, 57.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 16,168,606 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 45,000,346 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. CVR Energy Inc (CVI) - 71,198,718 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 34,721,118 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%

Icahn Capital Management LP added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 128.36%. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,898,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Icahn Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.