Barbie® Celebrates International Women's Day with Global Campaign to Inspire the Next Generation of Female Leaders

Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced Barbie is partnering with entrepreneurs and role models to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers this International Women’s Day. Through a multi-faceted campaign to increase access to female role models, support female entrepreneurs, and partner with likeminded global programs, Barbie is committed to help build the confidence and reinforce the limitless potential of girls everywhere.

Throughout the world, women continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles.* In fact, NYU’s Cognitive Development Lab research** led by Professor of Psychology, Dr. Andrei Cimpian, and Assistant Professor of Psychology, Dr. Andrea Vial, whose post-doctoral fellowship was funded by Mattel, uncovered that girls aged 5-10 are less likely to raise their hand for leadership positions, such as stepping up to be in charge of a group activity, and also perceive social backlash from volunteering to take on more responsibility. However, in the final stage of the study, researchers found that when exposed to female role models, girls – and boys – are more likely to volunteer to lead a group activity. This latest finding expands on ‘Dream Gap’ research that has shown that starting at age five, girls start doubting their potential and lose confidence in their own competence.

To address this barrier to girls’ success, Barbie established the Barbie+Dream+Gap+Project in 2018, a multi-year global initiative created to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential. Since launching, the brand has committed over one million dollars through the Barbie Dream Gap Project to nonprofit partners on a mission to achieve equality by fueling education, leadership skills and mentorship opportunities for girls.

“We know that children are inspired by what they see around them, which is why it’s so important for young girls to see themselves reflected in role models who’ve daringly pushed past roadblocks and overcome the Dream Gap to become the brave women they are today,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. “This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to honor 12 global trailblazing women to help empower the next generation of female leaders by sharing their stories.”

Barbie is marking International Women’s Day and inspiring girls to dream big around the world by:

HONORING 12 GLOBAL FEMALE ROLE MODELS TO REMIND GIRLS THEY CAN BE ANYTHING by shining a light on women who are leaders in their respective industries of tech, wellness, STEM, education and more with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls in their likeness. The global lineup of role models includes: Shonda Rhimes (United States) - Founder of American Television Production Company Shondaland Ari Horie (United States/Japan) - Founder & CEO, Women’s Startup Lab and Women’s Startup Lab Impact Foundation Pat McGrath (United Kingdom) - Makeup Artist and Founder of Pat McGrath Labs Melissa Sariffodeen (Canada) – CEO and Co-Founder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code Adriana Azuara (Mexico) - Founder of All4Spas Doani Emanuela Bertain (Brazil) - Teacher and Founder of Sala 8 Jane Martino (Australia) - Chair and Co-Founder of Smiling Mind Lan Yu (China) - Fashion Designer Butet Manurung (Indonesia) – Founder and Director of SOKOLA Sonia Peronaci (Italy) - Founder of Italian food website, ‘GialloZafferano’ Tijen Onaran (Germany) - CEO and Founder of Global Digital Women and Co-Founder of ACI Diversity Consulting Lena Mahfouf (France) – Digital Creator, Videographer and Author of ‘Always More’

ENTERING OUR FIRST-EVER GLOBAL BARBIE DREAM GAP PROJECT PARTNERSHIP with Inspiring Girls International, a charitable organization dedicated to raising the aspirations of young girls around the world by connecting them with female role models. Together, Barbie and Inspiring Girls International will work with local schools in Spain, Italy, France, UK, Poland, Brazil, Australia and the US to deliver Dream Gap workshops featuring advice from various trailblazing Barbie Role Models, reaching an estimated 3,500 girls in the next year.

LAUNCHING A CURATED SHOP FROM DIVERSE, FEMALE-FOUNDED BRANDS as %40BarbieStyle™’s first-ever collaborative shopping platform. The collection on BarbieStyle.com features a range of limited edition, giftable products in fashion, beauty and accessories – all designed to reflect the iconic aesthetic of BarbieStyle. For each product within the @BarbieStyle Collection sold in the month of March, Mattel will donate 5% of proceeds from the sale and match the donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project***. The collection will feature products from partners: Dudley Stephens : Palmer Puff Sleeve Turtleneck NETTE : Dream Land Candle Autumn Adeigbo: Zebra Padded Headband Larroude : Barbie Dolly Mule and Erin Clutch Tenoverten : Barbie Trio: Robertson, Rodeo and Malibu Live Tinted: Huestick in Origin

CELEBRATING BARBIE IN NFT ART COLLECTION in partnership with Boss+Beauties, a female-led global initiative that creates opportunities for girls and women through cutting-edge collaborations. A Barbie NFT featuring a diverse assortment of Barbie careers will be part of the Boss Beauties Role Models NFT collection, designed to empower women and girls at the forefront of technology and creativity, alongside other trailblazing figures. The Barbie NFT will be auctioned by Boss Beauties between March 9-12 th via OpenSea, with proceeds benefiting the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

Visit Barbie.com/DreamGap for more information on the Barbie Dream Gap Project. Follow %40BarbieStyle on Instagram to view the curated collection and visit BarbieStyle.com to purchase.

*According to 2020%2F21+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Entrepreneurship+Report%3A+Thriving+through+Crisis.

** This work was funded by Mattel, Inc.’s Dream Gap Postdoctoral Fellowship in Child Development granted to Vial.

***Through March 31, 2022, 5% of the royalties Mattel receives from the purchase of items from the @BarbieStyle Collection will be donated to the Barbie Dream Gap Project page on GoFundMe.com with a max donation of $50,000. Offer open only to residents of the U.S/D.C. No portion of the purchase is tax deductible. No discounts, other offers or coupons may be applied to the purchase of these items. Offer may be extended in Mattel’s sole and absolute discretion. Mattel reserves the right to suspend or cancel the promotion in its sole discretion for any reason including in the event of force majeure.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe™, Monster High™ and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Inspiring Girls International

Inspiring Girls International is a charity, founded by Miriam González Durántez, dedicated to raising the aspirations of young girls around the world by connecting them with amazing female role models. Inspiring Girls International introduces young women to the full variety of careers and options in life and inspires/ them to aim high. For more information visit www.inspiring-girls.com.

About Boss Beauties

A woman-led global initiative, Boss Beauties creates opportunities for women and girls through mentorship programs and scholarships powered by collaborations that empower those at the forefront of technology, leadership, and creativity. Boss Beauties was founded by Lisa Mayer, who for ten years through My Social Canvas has made it her mission to equip the next generation of women to design the life and career of their dreams. They have built a global community of Gen Z women in the US and 15 countries worldwide. Their work has had involvement from Apple and Verizon, as well as inspiring women mentors ranging from Olympians to leaders in fashion and entertainment including collaborations with Rolling Stone, Hugo Boss, Mattel and more.

