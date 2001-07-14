NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on March 25, 2022 to each stockholder of record on March 11, 2022.

About NOV

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

