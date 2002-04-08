Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen & Co. 42nd Annual Health Care Conference 2022: Fireside Chat with Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO on March 8th at 9:50 a.m. ET

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Targeted Protein Degradation Day: Fireside Chat with Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO on March 16th at 8:00a.m. ET

Presentation webcasts will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus™ platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable of pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

