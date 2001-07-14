AECOM to provide master planning and design services for the United States Air Force Academy's campus development

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been awarded a sole-source indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide master planning, architecture, and engineering services to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). In this role, AECOM will deliver multi-disciplined planning and conceptual designs in support of USAFA’s efforts to approach the campus through a consistent and efficient manner, including new buildings and systems that integrate sustainable best practices and conservation of natural resources.

“For more than two decades, we’ve proudly partnered with USAFA to provide solutions to some of its most challenging architectural and engineering projects, touching every building on campus,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “As the U.S. embarks on a historic period of infrastructure investment, we’re pleased to further our enduring relationship with the federal government and offer USAFA the strength and capacity of our local technical team combined with our global network of professionals to deliver comprehensive integrated services that will help the Academy further its mission in education, athletics, and training.”

With an emphasis on USAFA’s strategic plan, AECOM will leverage its experience in higher education, historic preservation, and facility and supporting infrastructure design to create a master plan for future development of the campus. AECOM’s scope includes community, agency, and constituency outreach and collaboration; data and spatial analysis; visualization of planning efforts; creation of district and sustainability component plans; environmental services; historic preservation recommendations; and conceptual cost estimating.

“As USAFA commences this major campus development, we’re honored to provide our depth and breadth of expertise to help plan the Academy’s campus of the future,” said Sean Chiao, chief executive of AECOM’s global Buildings + Places business. “We understand the important historical context necessary to develop modern designs that respect and complement the campus’ heritage. We’re excited to support USAFA in delivering a visually compatible, functional, and flexible campus with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and technological best practices – helping to continue its legacy of leadership and service for generations to come.”

AECOM’s portfolio of work at USAFA includes master planning, facility assessments, building renovations, environmental services, and airfield designs, including the iconic and historic Cadet Chapel, Sijan Hall, Kettle Creek Dam, and the new Madera Cyber Innovation Center.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of various dispositions such as the sale of our Management Services, self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure and power construction, and oil & gas maintenance and turnaround businesses, including the risk that purchase price adjustments, if any, from those transactions could be unfavorable and any future proceeds owed to us as part of those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005176/en/