Daniel Henson Appointed Chairman of Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the appointment of Daniel Henson as non-executive chairman of its board of directors. The appointment took effect from March 1, 2022 and follows the decision of William P. Foley II to step down as chairman and as a member of its board to focus on other commitments.

Henson has a proven track record of driving growth in multiple global companies over a 30+ year career with demonstrated expertise in the capital markets, financial services and technology industries.

He worked for General Electric Company for 29 years, where he held a variety of senior positions at GE and GE Capital, including chief marketing officer of GE and Six Sigma quality leader at GE Capital. He also served as CEO of a number of GE Capital’s financial services businesses in the U.S. and internationally.

Since 2016, Henson has held a wide range of executive and non-executive board positions. He was previously director of Healthcare Trust of America and lead director of OnDeck Capital. Following that, he served on the boards of various Blackstone investments including as non-executive chairman of Exeter Finance, a leading auto finance company, and non-executive chairman of Tempo Holdings, the former parent company of Alight Solutions, a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions.

Following the listing of Alight Solutions on the NYSE in July last year, after a business combination agreement with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., William P. Foley II became chairman of the newly formed board and Henson was appointed as director with responsibility for overseeing the nomination and governance committee. He also serves as non-executive chairman of IntraFi Network, a privately held firm serving approximately one-third of all U.S. commercial banks and thrift institutions. Henson holds a B.B.A. in Marketing from George Washington University.

Commenting on the appointment, William P. Foley II, chairman of Cannae, said:

“Paysafe provides unique value in large, high-growth markets such as iGaming and eCommerce. I am confident in Paysafe’s growth outlook which supports Cannae’s large investment in Paysafe including our recent additional investment.

I’m delighted that Dan has agreed to succeed me as Paysafe’s chairman. I’ve got to know Dan well through serving together on the Alight board and I have great confidence that he will be extremely valuable to Paysafe. As a major shareholder we look forward to continued success of Paysafe as a disruptive, specialized payments platform.”

Paysafe chairman, Daniel Henson, added: “This is an exciting time to be joining the Paysafe Board. The company benefits from unique specialized payments and ecommerce offerings which set it apart from other players in the industry and position it well for future growth. I look forward to leading the Board at this momentous time.”

“On behalf of the entire Paysafe team, I’d like to thank Bill for the leadership and vision he has brought to Paysafe to date during his time as our chairman - it has been a real privilege to work with him,” said Philip McHugh, CEO of Paysafe. “Since listing on the NYSE last year, we have made some exciting investments and have a lot of momentum behind us. Dan is an entrepreneurial and proven executive and will be a great asset to our board as we take Paysafe to its next level of growth.”

About Paysafe’s Board of Directors

Daniel Henson is an independent, Class III director. Paysafe’s board of directors consists of 11 members: 10 non-executive directors and one executive director. Full Details of Paysafe’s board of directors can be found here.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

