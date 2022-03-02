Sonic Foundry to Host Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, March 10

MADISON, Wis., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. ( SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CST on Thursday, March 10 virtually, via Mediasite Connect.

Sonic Foundry’s CEO Joe Mozden will review the company’s 2021 key milestones and achievements. Additionally, Mr. Mozden will provide an update on the previously disclosed strategic initiatives which are actively being pursued. These initiatives are key components of the company’s stated growth strategy of focusing on its traditional business while expanding into new and adjacent markets.

This meeting is being delivered on Sonic Foundry’s virtual event platform, Mediasite Connect, the complete go-to solution to create engaging online meetings and events live or on-demand.

Investors and shareholders can register to attend the meeting live or watch an on-demand recording by visiting https://sonicfoundry.com/investors/annual-meeting/. Shares can be voted electronically at proxyvote.com by entering the sixteen-digit control number located on the proxy card or in the email sent by the bank/broker that retains the shares. Voting is recommended in advance but must take place before 9:30am CST. A video archive of the presentation and Q&A will be available for 90 days.

Attendees can participate in a limited live Q&A session immediately following the presentation by submitting questions via Mediasite. Questions can also be submitted in advance to [email protected] and will be answered during the meeting as time permits.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry ( SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com.

© 2022 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.