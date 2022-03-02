Seegene appoints Richard Creager as CEO of U.S. subsidiary to bolster U.S. business

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Richard S. Creager, Ph.D., as the CEO of its United States subsidiary, Seegene Technologies. Dr. Creager brings decades of real-world in vitro diagnostics business and molecular diagnostics (MDx) experience to the role, in which he will execute business strategies in the U.S.

Dr. Creager holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. As a former chief science officer and executive officer for Beckman Coulter, he has a diverse experience in developing new products, technologies and business models for diagnostic, laboratory services and B2B companies.

With Dr. Creager's expertise in organizational design, talent management, product development, program management, and quality & design control systems, Seegene expects him to help create momentum to expand and strengthen its business in the U.S. and replicate its success story seen in other global MDx markets.

The company has been under the global spotlight as an early assay provider during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its unique multiplexing capabilities and automated assay development system. However, its presence has been relatively limited in the U.S., the world's largest molecular diagnostics market, until now.

Dr. Creager will closely collaborate with Seegene Headquarters to foster new growth drivers and deliver on the company's global strategy and mission as a molecular diagnostics platform company, through product development, M&A, and strategic alliances.

"I have supported many companies in solidifying the strategic direction of their molecular diagnostics technologies," said Dr. Creager. "Seegene is, by far, one of the most outstanding companies I've seen in terms of diagnostics assay technology. I am thrilled to help Seegene build upon its worldwide success by establishing a leading enterprise in the US."

