Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: San Francisco, CA

Date: March 7, 2022

Presentation time: 4:45pm PT / 7:45pm ET

34th Annual Roth Conference

Location: Dana Point, CA

Date: March 14, 2022

Presentation time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

Oppenheimer Transportation Technology Bus Tour

Location: Mountain View, CA

Date: March 22, 2022

Credit Suisse The Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: April 7, 2022

Institutional investors can contact their sales representative at each bank to register and request a meeting.

