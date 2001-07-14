Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that Noreen Roth Henig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate on the Kidney Disease/Fibrosis Panel at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference. The panel will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kezarlifesciences.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar. A replay will be available on the Kezar website for 90 days following the event.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. This asset also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. KZR-261 is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

