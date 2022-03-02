Resgreen Group Announces Purchase Order from Tier 1 Automotive Supplier

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the receipt of a purchase order from a major Tier 1 Automotive Supplier in Columbus, Ohio. The purchase order is for a BotWay license, RGGI's signature fleet management software.

BotWay (BW), is a state-of-the-art traffic control and monitoring software that controls the entire AGV/AMR/AGC/Smart Peripherals, handles transport orders, allocates vehicles, determines when and where to charge, and selects paths/routes for different transport assignments. Transport orders are generated through manual input, digital I/O or via wireless virtual buttons, or by WMS/WES/WCS.

"Even though the current supply chain issues prevented us from bidding the hardware robotics side of this order, the Tier 1 supplier approved our BotWay traffic control software. They deemed this software to be a critical component of their operations. This is an important validation and demonstration of the vision and planning capabilities of our engineering and software team. I am very proud of the team we have assembled and the prospects for the future of RGGI look fantastic," stated Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International, Inc.

For a complete review of the company please visit https://resgreengroup.com

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Email: [email protected]

Business Contact:

Parsh Patel, RGGI President and CEO

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690982/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Purchase-Order-from-Tier-1-Automotive-Supplier



