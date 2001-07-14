Mednax-Affiliated Practices to Adopt Pediatrix® Brand

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) today announced that its affiliated practices will adopt the Pediatrix® Medical Group brand nationwide, reflecting the group’s role as the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, babies and children.

The Pediatrix name honors its more than 40-year legacy of a patient-centered, physician-led organization, with a mission to “Take great care of the patient, every day and in every way™.” As the company has grown through the years to include new specialty and subspecialty practices across the nation, many of which have been branded under different names, awareness of the company’s footprint and deep expertise has been difficult for certain audiences to recognize.

“This is an exciting time in our company’s trajectory,” said Mark Ordan, chief executive officer. “Shifting our practices to a unified Pediatrix brand enables us to promote collectively the wide spectrum of talented physicians and other clinicians who millions of the most vulnerable patients – high-risk expectant mothers, premature and critically ill newborns and sick children – have and continue to rely on for specialized care. This brand evolution reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality services across the full women’s and children’s continuum of care, which now includes a growing line of pediatric primary and urgent care.”

To meet even more of the needs of patients, clinicians and hospital partners, Pediatrix has expanded its offering across obstetric, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology service lines as well as 18 pediatric subspecialty services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians care for or provide diagnostics to one in four babies born in the US, more infants than any other physician services organization in the nation. This highly specialized care has been bolstered by investments of more than $25 million in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives over the past five years alone to help ensure the best patient care and experience possible.

“Aligning our affiliated practices with the Pediatrix brand will enable our patients to identify the broad range of care we offer in these unique fields of medicine, including among underserved communities,” added Curt Pickert, M.D., executive vice president of Clinical Services. “As a physician-led organization, we are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to reaching even more patients who can benefit from our highly specialized care for years to come.”

As part of the brand change, the company has launched a new Pediatrix logo consisting of three intersecting rings that symbolize its commitment to compassionate, coordinated and clinically excellent care for women (pink ring), babies (blue ring) and children (green ring). Mednax, Inc. will continue to be the name of the publicly traded company.

Ordan added, “While our brands and services continue to evolve over the coming months, great patient care is, and will always be, the foundation of who we are and part of everything that we do.”

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services practicing under the Pediatrix® brand. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by 18 pediatric subspecialties, as well as a newly expanded area of primary and urgent care clinics. The group’s high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The company was founded in 1979 as a single affiliated neonatology practice and today provides its highly focused and often critical care services through more than 4,700 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 38 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix+blog. Mednax investment information can be found at www.mednax.com%2Finvestors.

