Descent G1 joins Garmin's popular dive computer series featuring new rugged design and optional solar charging

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Descent+G1+Solar – watch-style dive computers with innovative dive technology, 24/7 health and wellness features, smartwatch functionality and optional solar charging, all packed into a rugged, bold design.

“Whether you are looking to purchase your first dive computer or wanting to support your active lifestyle, our Descent G1 Series is the ideal companion for all types of divers who appreciate having a multisport smartwatch for all other aspects of life topside,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Descent G1 Solar builds upon Garmin’s innovative dive technology line-up with the addition of solar charging, allowing customers more time to enjoy their topside activities.”

Engineered for endurance, designed to be daring

Featuring an easy-to-read, high-contrast display and 45mm watch case, the G1 Series introduces a new compact design into the dive lineup that is purpose built in both form and function. Water rated to 10 ATM (100 meters) and tested to engineering standard EN133319 for dive compliance with leakproof inductive buttons and a sapphire lens, the Descent G1 Series is rugged and ready for excursions above and below the water’s surface. Available in multiple color options and compatible with Garmin QuickFit® bands, divers can switch between long and short straps for wearing over wet suits when needed, or switch up their style in a snap to take their timepiece from a dive to dinner. Explore longer with the Descent G1 Series which offer a rechargeable battery with up to 25 hours in dive mode, up to 3 weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 4 months in smartwatch mode with the solar charging models.1

Detailed stats for every type of diver

Descent G1 Series has features for new recreational divers up through seasoned technical divers with support for multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives (including air, nitrox, trimix and 100% O2), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather. G1 Series also includes a 3-axis digital compass and vibration depth alerts. Right on the wrist, divers can view depth, dive time, temperature, NDL/TTS, ascent/descent rates, gas mix, PO2, N2 loading, decompression/safety stop information, and time-of-day, all customizable to the user’s preference. Freedivers will enjoy customizable dive and surface screens in apnea modes, plus more metrics like ascent and descent rates to analyze performance between dives. The Descent G1 will automatically mark surface entry and exit points in the water using multi-GNSS satellite support and log it in the companion Garmin+Dive™ app2 so divers can easily review a detailed analysis of each dive activity including max depth and bottom time. Use the Garmin Dive App to configure settings on the Descent G1 Series, or plan the next trip by viewing popular sites that have been rated and reviewed by other users.

Health monitoring and sports apps

The Descent G1 Series delivers a multitude of wellness features including advanced sleep monitoring with sleep score and features a variety of built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include swimming, hiking, running, cycling, golf, yoga and surfing. With the integrated Surfline+Widget, surfers will see a visual representation of tide information, wave height, wind, and surf quality rating right on the wrist. The G1 Series will track and measure performance with Garmin’s full suite of advanced fitness features like VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status, Recovery Time, HIIT Workouts, and Daily Suggested Workouts3.

Connected features for all-day wearability

While in between activities, users can take advantage of connected features like Garmin+Pay™ for payments on the go, receive notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories and more when paired with your compatible smartphone. Like all Garmin smartwatches, the Descent G1 Series can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones. Connect+IQ™ compatible, the Descent G1 Series allows users to add personality by downloading custom watch faces, data fields, apps and widgets.

inReach compatibility, plus incident detection

For off-grid adventures, pair the Descent G1 Series with an inReach%3Csup%3E%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fsup%3E%3Cb%3E+Mini+2%3C%2Fb%3E satellite communicator and while topside, send and receive messages from the wrist and even trigger an interactive SOS in case of emergency3. Keep the device protected by using the inReach+Mini+Dive+Case (sold separately) and have peace-of-mind whenever you surface. The Descent G1 Series allows users to invite their friends and family to keep tabs on their live location during select outdoor activities. If an incident+is+detected, Garmin Connect™ Mobile can send a message with the user’s name and location (if available) to their emergency contacts4.

The Descent G1 and Descent G1 Solar are available now suggested retail prices of $549.99 and $649.99 respectively. To learn more, visit garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products and services that enhance experiences and provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com%2Fblog.

1Solar charging, assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

2Requires app on your compatible smartphone paired to the Descent G1 or Descent G1 Solar

3See Garmin.com%2Fataccuracy+%0A

4Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is your responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

5When paired with a compatible+smartphone. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com%2Fsafety.

