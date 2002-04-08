Sigyn Therapeutics™ Appoints Accomplished Financial Executive, Jeremy Ferrell, as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets:“SIGY”), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of pathogen-associated conditions that induce sepsis, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Ferrell, CPA, MBA as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective March 9, 2022.

As CFO, Mr. Ferrell will have overall responsibility for operational finance, budgeting, and financial reporting, as well as helping to manage Sigyn’s relationships and interactions with the investment community.

Mr. Ferrell has more than 25 years of finance and operations leadership experience, with expertise in venture capital; mergers and acquisitions; due diligence; initial public offerings; strategic alliance negotiation; and financial planning and reporting. He was most recently CFO at Miku, Inc, a privately held consumer hardware and tele-health company, where he managed a successful seed financing round and led Miku’s transition from its parent to an independent company. Previously, he founded a Fractional CFO Services firm, where he served as CFO for various life sciences and technology companies, including Singular Genomics, Inc., Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., and Hyduro, Inc. Before that, he served as Corporate Controller for ecoATM, Inc., which was acquired by Outerwall, Inc. in 2013. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ferrell practiced as a certified public accountant. Mr. Ferrell received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Liberty University and his Master of Business Administration degree in International Finance from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

“We are very pleased to have recruited an executive of Jeremy’s caliber to this key position,” said Jim Joyce, co-founder and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics. "His extensive and demonstrable record of accomplishment in helping technology companies successfully navigate change and growth will be a great asset to Sigyn as we advance Sigyn TherapyTM toward the clinic and pursue listing our securities on a major exchange.”

Mr. Ferrell commented, “I am thrilled to join Sigyn’s team at such a transformational time. Sigyn Therapy is a differentiated blood purification technology that has large, well-defined market opportunities and the potential to address significant unmet needs in global health. I look forward to helping the Company execute its strategic plan and deliver value for its shareholders.”

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on the treatment of pathogen-associated conditions that precipitate sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths worldwide. Sigyn Therapy™ is a multi-function blood purification technology that extracts pathogen sources of life-threatening inflammation in concert with the broad-spectrum elimination of inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

