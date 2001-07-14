Blue Apron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7 - 8, 2022

The Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum on March 24, 2022

A webcast of each presentation will be made available on the Blue Apron Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.blueapron.com%2F.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

