Parsons Reimagines the Employee Experience

Life at Parsons encapsulates the innovative culture that powers the corporation’s success, and provides customers, investors, and future employees an honest look into what makes the company a destination employer, including a fresh focus on: the employee experience; flexible work; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); charitable efforts; investing in early career talent; and supporting military veterans.

“No matter where you’re working – whether working at home, in an office, or at a client site – our goal is to always deliver a personal, positive, holistic experience that exceeds our employee’s needs, creates a sense of belonging, and provides them with a place to bring their whole, genuine selves to work,” said Susan Balaguer, chief human resources officer for Parsons.

The human gateway to the company, Life at Parsons is structured into four primary sections:

Employee Spotlights features real employees from around the world sharing how they are creating the future and delivering a better world at Parsons. Their diverse stories are the embodiment of Parsons’ greatest differentiator: our people.

Regardless of Your View is a reminder of the company's commitment to flexibility. Unless contractually required to be on a client site, employees, within compliance with corporate regulations, are encouraged to work from anywhere. This philosophy ensures that we're helping our employees integrate work and life, not try to balance it.

Points Of Pride is a reminder of the foundation that anchors our company: Core Values: Inspired by our vision, driven by our mission, and underpinned by our values, we will solve the world's most complex challenges and deliver innovative infrastructure, defense, and security solutions to enable a sustainable, safer, smarter, and connected world. Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion (DEI): We encourage and foster diverse backgrounds, new perspectives, and open minds. Our DEI initiatives offer opportunities and resources to empower our employees to be their authentic selves at work and celebrate the qualities, beliefs, and experiences that make us unique. Early Talent Program: We're committed to assisting our young professionals as they launch their careers by providing guidance and valuable experiences to put them on a path to success. Parsons Gives Back: Through our employee-driven program, we serve the communities in which we live, work, and play. Through charitable contributions and volunteerism, our employees improve quality of life while making the world a better place daily. Employee Recognition: Employees are our number one asset, which is why we created our Parsons Distinguished Recognition and Incentive (DRIVE) Program to recognize and reward employees who go above and beyond not only in their work but also for their projects, clients, and teams. Transitioning Military: Transitioning from the military can be difficult, which is why at Parsons you will find a community of support, camaraderie, and appreciation. Our goal is to make all transitions as smooth as possible through our tailored MILVET program.



is a reminder of the foundation that anchors our company:

Environmental, Social, and (ESG) is central to the company’s identity. Our employees help us advance our Cultivating a Responsible Enterprise (CARE) strategy, which reaffirms our long-standing and industry-leading environment, social, and governance (ESG) practices. We are focused on reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20 percent by 2025 and increasing gender and ethnic/racial diversity.



“We’re a company of innovators rooted in a shared mission to explore, create, and help our customers,” said Jason Yaley, chief communications officer for Parsons. “Our people don’t just generate big ideas—they bring them to life to create the future of national security and critical infrastructure. Although we’re one company, there are many possibilities for growth and development throughout a career at Parsons.”

Parsons was named a 2022 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ by the Human Rights Campaign; ranked #17 on the Military Times: Best for Vets 2021 list; and has been recognized by Women Engineer Magazine and Minority Engineer Magazine, respespectively, as a Top 50 employer.

