Icosavax to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

SEATTLE, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. ( ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference taking place virtually from March 7-9, 2022.



Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax, is scheduled to participate in the Infectious Disease corporate panel discussion on Wednesday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.icosavax.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the panel discussion for approximately 30 days.

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision for combination and pan-respiratory vaccines. Icosavax’s VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax’s pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), and an emerging program in influenza. Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

