Supernus to Participate in Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.
Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in PD, cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.
For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.
