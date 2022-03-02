BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in March 2022:

Scotiabank TMT Conference

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 12:30pm ET

Presenters: Vito Giallorenzo, BlackBerry SVP Corporate Development & COO, BlackBerry IoT and Tim Foote, Head of Investor Relations

Fireside chat discussing developments in BlackBerry's technology and strategy.

The event will be live streamed to the general public. A link to register will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website from Monday, March 7, 2022.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited