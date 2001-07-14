Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Grant Street Associates, Inc. in Pittsburgh

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has acquired Grant Street Associates, Inc. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after an 18-year alliance.

Grant Street Associates has been providing quality, client-oriented commercial real estate services since 1993, with the firm’s principals having more than 90 years of combined experience in commercial real estate.

Grant Street Associates currently represents more than 5 million square feet of office, flex and retail space in the downtown and suburban areas of Pittsburgh. The firm is a ten-time recipient of the Pittsburgh Business Times’ Best Places to Work award.

“We are excited to have Grant Street Associates join Cushman & Wakefield, as we share similar values and cultures of teamwork, integrity, respect and extraordinary client service,” said Roberta Liss, President of the East Region for Cushman & Wakefield. “Grant Street Associates is one of the most recognized and respected real estate firms in the Greater Pittsburgh region and we’re looking forward to continue working with the team to grow our presence in Pennsylvania.”

Mike McCurdy, Managing Principal of Cushman & Wakefield’s greater Philadelphia and Baltimore regions, will oversee operations in Pittsburgh.

“We are thrilled to further cement the already-existing relationship between our firms,” added McCurdy. “By acquiring Grant Street Associates, we will have the opportunity to tap into new markets and continue taking market share across different industries and asset classes that have proven to thrive in Pittsburgh, including technology, healthcare, multifamily and industrial. Our synergy with Grant Street Associates is evident and we are pleased to welcome the team to Cushman & Wakefield.”

“We have a rich, 18-year history with Cushman & Wakefield and we are elated to combine our industry-leading teams,” said Timothy Goetz, Managing Principal at Grant Street Associates. “The ability to utilize Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform is monumental and will help us continue providing our clients best-in-class services.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

