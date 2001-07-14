Planet to Participate in Panels at Upcoming Conferences

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that members of senior management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board of Planet Labs Federal, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco on March 8th, 2022, at 12pm PT. He will be presenting as part of a panel called “Reversing the Complex”.

Robbie Schingler, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Planet, will present at Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 14th, 2022, at 9:35am ET. He will be presenting as part of a panel called “The New Frontier of Space”.

If interested in attending either event, we recommend reaching out to your JMP or Deutsche Bank contact to learn more and register.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005407/en/