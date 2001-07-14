U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Virtual Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan and Vice Chair of Consumer and Business Banking Tim Welsh will present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Virtual Conference.

The virtual presentation will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts+and+Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor+Relations+website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same site for one year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $573 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

