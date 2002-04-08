LKQ Corporation Partners with Women's Industry Network

CHICAGO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation ( LKQ, Financial) today announced that it will be sponsoring Women’s Industry Network for the first time in 2022 as a Platinum sponsor.



The Women’s Industry Network’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies.

“This partnership is the next step as LKQ continues to pursue relationships with organizations that enhance their commitment to creating an inclusive culture where all employees can thrive,” noted Genevieve Dombrowski, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

WIN works with many women and men in management roles who want to learn how to improve retention for female employees. This effort amplifies the message that the industry is continuing to value women in many different positions and embracing their ideas and importance to the market. Even with this progress, there is always room for improvement and WIN plays an important role in the overall structure of the collision repair industry.

Amanda Allen, Director of Employee Experience, commented, “WIN is committed to DRIVING the future for women in collision repair and LKQ is committed to providing our women leaders an opportunity to connect, learn and grow with other leaders focused on improving retention for female employees and attracting more females to our industry.”

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact:



Joseph P. Boutross

Vice President, Investor Relations

LKQ Corporation

(312) 621-2793

[email protected]