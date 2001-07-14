MeridianLink Mortgage Receives the HousingWire 2022 Tech100 Mortgage Award

MeridianLink%2C+Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK) today announced it has received the HousingWire 2022 Tech100 Mortgage Award. The company’s MeridianLink+Mortgage loan origination and account opening software was selected as a winner based on its innovative approach to improving borrower experience and bringing flexibility to mortgage origination and servicing processes.

Now in its tenth year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be used to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders face every day.

“As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible, and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last.”

Each year, the Tech100 program grows increasingly more competitive, and the applicants improve in caliber as the demand for technology in the industry continues to progress. For the third year in a row, the Tech100 program was presented in two groups — HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.

“We are honored to, once again, be selected as a winner of HousingWire’s prestigious Tech100 award,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “As lenders expand their digital footprint, MeridianLink is primed to meet the demands of the consumer, offering a fully online experience with innovative solutions. We're committed to ensuring our clients have the best technology to build deeper connections with consumers.”

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005419/en/