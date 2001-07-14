SailPoint to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SailPoint+Technologies+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity+security, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark McClain and interim Chief Financial Officer Cam McMartin will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. PT / 6:35 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here. A replay version of the event will be available under the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations page.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, SailPoint automates the management and control of access, delivering only the required access to the right identities and technology resources at the right time. Our sophisticated identity platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, providing the singular view into all identities and their access. We meet customers where they are with an intelligent identity solution that matches the scale, velocity and environmental needs of the modern enterprise. SailPoint empowers the most complex enterprises worldwide to build a security foundation grounded in identity security.

