NantHealth's NaviNet Open Payer-Provider Collaboration Platform Achieves HITRUST Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that NantHealth’s NaviNet Open platform has earned HITRUST certified status for information security.

HITRUST certified status demonstrates that NantHealth’s NaviNet Open platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements, and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places NantHealth in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our HITRUST certification for NaviNet Open clearly illustrates how NantHealth continues to adopt and exceed industry best practices that enable us to stand out as a leader in healthcare IT,” said Chris House, NantHealth Senior Vice President of Product Management and Development. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers that they can count on us to deliver the highest standards for data protection and information security.”

NantHealth’s NaviNet Open, one of the nation’s leading payer-provider collaboration platforms, allows providers to exchange vital administrative, financial and clinical information in real-time. Enhancing communication increases operating efficiency, lowers costs and improves provider satisfaction. NaviNet supports over 500,000 providers. More than 33 million transactions are performed each month with over 1,000 health plans.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; our ability to grow the market for our software and data solutions; successfully enhancing our software and data solutions to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate The OpenNMS Group, Inc. into our operations; our use and distribution of open source software; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, certifications and licenses; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

