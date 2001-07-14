Morgan Stanley Investment Management Raises $2 Billion for North Haven Capital Partners VII

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, the Private Equity team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced that it has raised $2 billion for North Haven Capital Partners VII and its related funds (collectively, NHCP VII or the Fund), exceeding its original fundraising target and surpassing the size of its predecessor fund, North Haven Capital Partners VI (NHCP VI), by more than 40%.

Aaron Sack, Head of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, added: “Our multi-year industry evaluations and deep sector focus has resulted in an industry expertise, proprietary deal flow and operational value-add that we believe is truly unmatched in the middle market. We have a cohesive team with a successful history of working together and we look forward to continuing that success with this vintage.”

Investors include sophisticated institutions as well as investors sourced by Morgan Stanley Wealth Management from around the world. The significant increase in commitments relative to NHCP VI was driven primarily by increased commitments among institutional investors.

“We are extremely pleased by the strong investor support for NHCP VII,” said David N. Miller, Head of Private Credit and Equity for Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “We believe the team differentiates itself by bringing a unique value creation process to the middle market that leverages dedicated, outsized operational resources along with the benefits of Morgan Stanley’s brand and relationships.”

NHCP VII continues the team’s successful middle market strategy of investing with a focus in the United States, targeting opportunities in Business Services, Consumer, Education, Healthcare, and Industrial sectors. The recently announced acquisition of SpendMend represents MSCP’s sixth investment within NHCP VII bringing total invested capital to approximately 42% of commitments. In addition to making the first five investments in Fund VII in 2020 and 2021, MSCP realized six monetizations from its prior funds during that time. The team targets control investments specializing in founder recapitalizations and platform build-ups.

