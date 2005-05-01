Grifols partners with Feeding America® to help address hunger in the U.S.

PR Newswire

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in plasma-derived medicines with more than 110 years of history helping to improve the health and well-being of people, today announced it is partnering with Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to help "box out hunger" by collecting nonperishable food and raising money for local member food banks across the country.

Through the collaboration, Grifols employees, donors and community neighbors will team up with local businesses and community organizations throughout the month of March to help collect nonperishable food items for local Feeding America member food banks.

Participants will be able to drop off nonperishable food at one of the more than 300 Grifols donor centers across the U.S., with the goal of breaking the one million pounds of food mark to benefit Feeding America member food banks. Last year, Grifols collected the equivalent of 800,000 pounds of food through its Box Out Hunger program.

"It's amazing to see donors come together to contribute to a cause that will support individuals in their community during this challenging time," said Tony Procaccio, Chief Operations Officer, Grifols Network of Plasma Centers. "With Feeding America as a partner, we hope the Grifols Box Out Hunger food drive is able to help even more communities this year."

"Feeding America member food banks are working hard to meet the needs of communities facing hunger," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Feeding America. "We are grateful to Grifols, their employees and plasma donors for their ongoing efforts to fight hunger through their Box Out Hunger food drive."

Grifols, which operates the world's largest network of plasma donor centers, is enabling its donors to amplify their kindness through both their lifesaving plasma donations, as well as the food drive. Like food donations, there continues to be an urgent need for plasma right now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Plasma donations are used to make critical medicines for patients who often have no alternative treatment options.

Donors will also have the opportunity to make monetary donations to the Grifols Box Out Hunger campaign. The J.A. Grifols Foundation, Grifols' community-oriented non-profit, will match monetary donations made dollar for dollar.

Since establishing its Box Out Hunger campaign in 2018, Grifols has collaborated with local food banks. This is the first year the healthcare company is partnering with Feeding America.

To learn more about the Grifols Box Out Hunger food drive, visit https://www.grifolsplasma.com/en/box-out-hunger.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 110 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 23,000 employees in more than 32 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2021, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.7 billion. The company also generated 141,500 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

