Marriott Bonvoy® and NCAA® Kick Off Spring Travel with Unrivaled Experiences at March Madness® Destinations

BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences, is celebrating six years as the Official Hotel Partner of the NCAA® and bringing unique sports experiences to its fans. The corporate partnership, which spans all 90 NCAA championships, is a collaboration between Marriott Bonvoy, NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports. With brands and hotels across the NCAA tournament host destinations, basketball fans can follow the March Madness® road to victory with Marriott Bonvoy this spring while accessing one-of-a-kind experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, where Marriott Bonvoy members can score elevated sports, food, music and entertainment experiences.

"This year's tournament may be one of the most thrilling and anticipated college sporting events yet, as fans hit the road to see their favorite teams compete and bring their enthusiasm for March Madness to destinations across the country," said Julius Robinson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, U.S. & Canada, Marriott International. "Much like travel, sports bring people together, break down barriers, and ignite people's common passions. We're excited to partner with NCAA once again to create memorable experiences and bring Marriott Bonvoy's incredible portfolio of brands to the fans, students, alumni and athletes that will come together for the games."

"Marriott Bonvoy is one of the most recognized brands in the world and we are thrilled to partner with them as they will bring superior service and hospitality to our fan base," said Ellen Lucey, Director of NCAA Championships Engagement. "Marriott Bonvoy has numerous properties in our NCAA women's and men's basketball tournament host cities, and the hotels will work to ensure that our fans have a fantastic experience. We hope student-athletes, their families and our fan base who travel to the women's and men's basketball tournaments will enjoy the games and their stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels during NCAA March Madness."

Using points earned through hotel stays and everyday spend, Marriott Bonvoy members can bid on one-of-a-kind packages through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform that allow them to experience the tournament in an unforgettable way. This includes special hotel packages, VIP access and pre-game experiences during the Men's and Women's Regional Rounds, Final Four and National Championship Weekend Experiences, and every game in between.

Whether they are traveling to the Women's Sweet 16® and Elite Eight® games, or the Men's Sweet 16® and Elite Eight® games, Marriott Bonvoy offers a brand for every kind of fan, with a multitude of destinations and hotels to choose from for a game-day getaway:

Make it a girls' getaway in Greensboro , North Carolina , home to the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons, offering an indoor and outdoor pool scene, 70 suites to choose from and a 24-hour fitness center. For a light warm up to the game, clink glasses with Brew Peddlers, the first and only BYOB pedal trolley in Greensboro .

, , home to the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons, offering an indoor and outdoor pool scene, 70 suites to choose from and a 24-hour fitness center. For a light warm up to the game, clink glasses with Brew Peddlers, the first and only BYOB pedal trolley in . Explore Spokane , Washington , known as the Gateway to the American West and a hotspot for history buffs, with more than half the buildings in downtown listed on the Historic Register. The city's 100-acre Riverfront Park offers numerous fountains, sculptures and walking trails to take in spring's first blooms and rejuvenate the senses. Within walking distance of the park, The Historic Davenport, Autograph Collection is a respite for timeless elegance with plenty of opportunity for self-care at the onsite Davenport Spa & Salon, one of Washington's highest-rated spas where travelers can wind down post game time.

, , known as the Gateway to the American West and a hotspot for history buffs, with more than half the buildings in downtown listed on the Historic Register. The city's 100-acre Riverfront Park offers numerous fountains, sculptures and walking trails to take in spring's first blooms and rejuvenate the senses. Within walking distance of the park, The Historic Davenport, Autograph Collection is a respite for timeless elegance with plenty of opportunity for self-care at the onsite Davenport Spa & Salon, one of highest-rated spas where travelers can wind down post game time. Spectators can beat summer fog with a visit to San Francisco, California for optimal views of both basketball and gray whale watching season. The Extreme WOW Suite at W San Francisco attracts guests with one-of-a-kind artworks and panoramic skyline views from the 31 st floor.

for optimal views of both basketball and gray whale watching season. The Extreme WOW Suite at W attracts guests with one-of-a-kind artworks and panoramic skyline views from the 31 floor. Wichita , Kansas , draws families of all ages to intriguing attractions such as the Cowtown Museum and Exploration Place – Wichita's Science Center. Nestled in the historic entertainment district within walking distance to tournament games at INTRUST Bank Arena, Courtyard Wichita at Old Town keeps guests close to courtside and ensures harmonious travel with spacious accommodations and in-room kitchens.

, draws families of all ages to intriguing attractions such as the Cowtown Museum and Exploration Place – Wichita's Science Center. Nestled in the historic entertainment district within walking distance to tournament games at INTRUST Bank Arena, Courtyard Wichita at Old Town keeps guests close to courtside and ensures harmonious travel with spacious accommodations and in-room kitchens. While spring in Chicago, Illinois maintains a chill, sports fans can warm up from the frigid temps at The Art Institute of Chicago or take in the views indoors at Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower. Sheraton Grand Chicago is an urban sanctuary with a coveted River North location near Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, Navy Pier and the Magnificent Mile.

maintains a chill, sports fans can warm up from the frigid temps at The Art Institute of or take in the views indoors at Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower. Sheraton Grand Chicago is an urban sanctuary with a coveted location near Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, Navy Pier and the Magnificent Mile. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is an ideal destination for those travelers looking to experience the region's destination-defining museums and attractions when outside of the Wells Fargo Center. The chic new W Philadelphia, which opened last August, is the perfect luxury downtown home base, just steps away from Philadelphia City Hall and Rittenhouse Square. Fans can refuel in between games with an authentic Philly cheesesteak and get to the stadium like a local by taking the nearby Broad Street Line.

With much anticipation, fans will then make their way to this year's Men's Final Four® championship in New Orleans, Louisianafor games on April 2 and April 4, and the Women's Final Four® championship for games on April 1 and April 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With more than 1,200 restaurants, New Orleans, Louisiana , is the real MVP for celebratory food and drink. Guests can rebound from a night out on NOLA's famed Canal Street at New Orleans Marriott, nestled between the French Quarter and the Warehouse District.

is the real MVP for celebratory food and drink. Guests can rebound from a night out on NOLA's famed Canal Street at New Orleans Marriott, nestled between the French Quarter and the Warehouse District. Target Center, home to the championship games, is directly connected to the finest entertainment, dining and shopping throughout downtown Minneapolis , Minnesota , via a climate-controlled Skyway System. Also connected to the Skyway and located just one block away is Marriott Minneapolis City Center, with spacious suites such as the bi-level Sky Loft for keeping spirits sky-high on game day.

Marriott Bonvoy has also debuted a new broadcast and digital media ad campaign to build excitement ahead of this year's tournament. The campaign features Grant Hill, former professional basketball player, Hall of Famer and Duke University alumnus, alongside fan-favorite team mascots. From Westin to Courtyard, the spot highlights Marriott Bonvoy's 30 hotel brands for every kind of fan.

