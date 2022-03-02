Nitches Names Anthony Piper as Creative Director, a Renowned Visual Artist that has worked with Marvel, Warner Brothers, Fox and More - To Head Creative, NFT and Metaverse Initiatives

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (OTC:NICH) (the "Company") a diversified technology company, designer and manufacturer of high-end merchandise, today announced it hired Anthony Piper, famed writer and illustrator at Marvel Comics, as Nitches creative director. Piper will develop all visual and digital elements for Nitches, including NFT (non-fungible token) projects, campaigns, digital imagery and compelling storylines.

"We are thrilled to have someone as talented and forward-thinking as Anthony Piper join the Nitches' team," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "He will be an essential part of building our Web 3.0 initiatives by creating a strategic vision for our company and memorable NFTs that can be sold as digital collectibles and art."

Anthony Piper has worked on multiple Intellectual Properties (IPs) at Marvel Comics, including X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man. His exceptional body of work also includes animated series such as Axe Cop and Major Lazer. Piper grew up on Chicago's Southside and began his career designing mixtape covers for local rappers. His web comic and graphic novel Trill League established him as a creative force and led to a collaboration with 50 Cent for an animated series. Other past collaborations include projects with musical artists SiR, Method Man, and Jason Derulo.

Piper's first project for Nitches will be designing and writing John Lewis' "Peace on Marz" NFT project and campaign. Lewis, otherwise known as "the BadAss Vegan," is working with Nitches to create an exclusive streetwear line and compelling NFT strategy that will encourage people to protect our planet.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

About Anthony Piper

https://www.trillleague.com/

https://instagram.com/ant_piper?utm_medium=copy_link

