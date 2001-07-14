Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference and the 2022 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming conferences.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Rent-A-Center management will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 7:30 AM ET. Members of Rent-A-Center management participating in the conference include Maureen Short, CFO, and Brendan Metrano, VP of Investor Relations.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Rent-A-Center management will present at the 2022 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference at 1:50 PM ET. Members of Rent-A-Center management participating in the conference include Maureen Short, CFO, and Brendan Metrano, VP of Investor Relations.

Webcasts of the presentations for both conferences will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rentacenter.com.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omnichannel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005761/en/