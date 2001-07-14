Xponential Fitness Launches XPASS Nationwide and Appoints Digital Strategy Expert Danyal Ali as President of XPASS

Xponential+Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced the official nationwide launch of XPASS, giving subscribers access to tens of thousands of classes across multiple fitness modalities. XPASS is a first-of-its-kind, cross-brand subscription for Xponential Fitness, allowing consumers to discover and book classes across Xponential’s almost 2,000 studios in the United States. Xponential’s brands include Pure+Barre, Club+Pilates, CycleBar, Rumble, YogaSix, StretchLab, Row+House, AKT, STRIDE, and BFT.

The XPASS+website and app has best-in-class search functionality that helps members discover and schedule premium classes based on their distance to studio, time of class, fitness modalities and desired brands. XPASS allows consumers to discover premium boutique studios near them or adjust to their travel city and view studios in that location. Subscribers can book classes as soon as within the hour.

In conjunction with this nationwide rollout, digital strategy expert, Danyal Ali, has been appointed President of XPASS. Ali comes to Xponential with leadership experience from companies such as Groupon and Gympass where he led Strategy & Analytics, hyper-growth initiatives, and go-to-market efforts. Prior to Xponential, Ali held a leadership role at Blink Health.

“After seeing great success with XPASS in various test markets across the country, we are excited to officially roll the platform out on a national scale,” said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. “With XPASS, you can be a yogi on Tuesdays, a runner on Thursdays, and a dancer on Saturdays. We’ve built up great breadth in the world of mind-body balance, endurance, fitness, and strength across varying exercise brands, and XPASS gives members the flexibility to seamlessly experience all that Xponential has to offer. We’re also excited to have Danyal Ali join our team and spearhead XPASS’ continued growth and success.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Xponential team to lead XPASS,” said Ali. “Through XPASS, we are able to cater to consumers that value flexibility across premium fitness offerings at thousands of locations with just one simple digital subscription. We are excited to introduce boutique fitness to an entirely new customer base with subscription levels that suit a wide range of consumers as we further Xponential’s mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone.”

XPASS offers five monthly subscription options designed to suit different consumer preferences. Subscription plans range from $19 to $249 to enjoy between 1 and 20 classes per month. This flexibility allows subscribers to find the best fit for their needs and schedule. An XPASS plan holder can also be an active studio member with one of Xponential’s brands.

This nationwide offering marks yet another technology advancement, further propelling the customer experience forward, in a breakthrough year for Xponential. This past summer, Xponential launched an upgraded studio experience through its Xponential+ virtual studio, XSTUDIO. Last spring, Xponential launched its Apple Watch technology integration to make in-studio visits easier for members to track and sync with their personal fitness devices. With 2,100+ franchised locations, Xponential continues to be the global leader in boutique fitness.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the advantages and flexibility of XPASS and the expected growth and success of XPASS offerings. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and franchisees; our relationships with master franchisees and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international market; loss or reputation and brand awareness; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed by Xponential with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

