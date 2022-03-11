AT&T to Host Analyst & Investor Day Webcast on Friday, March 11

AT%26amp%3BT* (NYSE%3AT) will webcast its Analyst & Investor Day on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. During the event, the Company will provide updates on its business strategy and capital allocation plans.

To access the live webcast and presentation materials, visit AT%26amp%3BT+Investor+Relations. The webcast replay and transcript will be available after the event ends at AT%26amp%3BT+Investor+Relations.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

