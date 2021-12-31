Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Causeway Capital Management Trust Buys Shell PLC, Fanuc Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Airbus SE, Sompo Holdings Inc, AXA SA

1 hours ago
Investment company Causeway Capital Management Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Shell PLC, Fanuc Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Canadian National Railway Co, Samsung Electronics Co, sells Airbus SE, Sompo Holdings Inc, AXA SA, Siemens AG, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Trust. As of 2021Q4, Causeway Capital Management Trust owns 60 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Causeway International Value
  1. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.) - 153,792,610 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. UniCredit SpA (UCG) - 15,437,047 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 3,442,942 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.99%
  4. Fanuc Corp (6954) - 1,025,800 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.90%
  5. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 3,935,817 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,217,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)

Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $144.75 and $167.5, with an estimated average price of $160.21. The stock is now traded at around $151.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 366,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shell PLC (SHELL)

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Shell PLC by 140.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,382,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fanuc Corp (6954)

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Fanuc Corp by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $22150 and $24930, with an estimated average price of $23513.6. The stock is now traded at around $21420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,025,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1. The stock is now traded at around $71900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,442,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.66 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $183.92. The stock is now traded at around $164.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 487,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Prudential PLC (PRU)

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Prudential PLC by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,155,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SK Hynix Inc (000660)

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in SK Hynix Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $91500 and $131000, with an estimated average price of $111569. The stock is now traded at around $123000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 909,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Airbus SE (AIR)

Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Airbus SE. The sale prices were between $98.55 and $116.32, with an estimated average price of $109.64.

Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Reduced: Sompo Holdings Inc (8630)

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in Sompo Holdings Inc by 72.55%. The sale prices were between $4674 and $5139, with an estimated average price of $4921.47. The stock is now traded at around $4952.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 349,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: AXA SA (CS)

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in AXA SA by 24.46%. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 4,263,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Siemens AG (SIE)

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in Siemens AG by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $135.18 and $155.92, with an estimated average price of $145.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 492,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR)

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA by 23.91%. The sale prices were between $96.96 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $125.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 619,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ING Groep NV (INGA)

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in ING Groep NV by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 3,097,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: RELX PLC (REN)

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in RELX PLC by 41.08%. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 531,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.



