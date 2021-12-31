Causeway Capital Management Trust Buys Shell PLC, Fanuc Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Airbus SE, Sompo Holdings Inc, AXA SA

Investment company Causeway Capital Management Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Fanuc Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Canadian National Railway Co, Samsung Electronics Co, sells Airbus SE, Sompo Holdings Inc, AXA SA, Siemens AG, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Trust. As of 2021Q4, Causeway Capital Management Trust owns 60 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.) - 153,792,610 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% UniCredit SpA (UCG) - 15,437,047 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 3,442,942 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.99% Fanuc Corp (6954) - 1,025,800 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.90% TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 3,935,817 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.

Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,217,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $144.75 and $167.5, with an estimated average price of $160.21. The stock is now traded at around $151.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 366,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Shell PLC by 140.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,382,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Fanuc Corp by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $22150 and $24930, with an estimated average price of $23513.6. The stock is now traded at around $21420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,025,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1. The stock is now traded at around $71900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,442,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.66 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $183.92. The stock is now traded at around $164.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 487,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Prudential PLC by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,155,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in SK Hynix Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $91500 and $131000, with an estimated average price of $111569. The stock is now traded at around $123000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 909,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Airbus SE. The sale prices were between $98.55 and $116.32, with an estimated average price of $109.64.

Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in Sompo Holdings Inc by 72.55%. The sale prices were between $4674 and $5139, with an estimated average price of $4921.47. The stock is now traded at around $4952.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 349,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in AXA SA by 24.46%. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 4,263,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in Siemens AG by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $135.18 and $155.92, with an estimated average price of $145.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 492,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA by 23.91%. The sale prices were between $96.96 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $125.37. The stock is now traded at around $116.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 619,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in ING Groep NV by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 3,097,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Causeway Capital Management Trust reduced to a holding in RELX PLC by 41.08%. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Causeway Capital Management Trust still held 531,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.