Collateral Risk Network Names Jeremy Staudenmaier 2022 Valuation Visionary

ACI™, a leading provider of workflow solutions for the valuation industry for nearly 40 years and a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies, today announced that Jeremy Staudenmaier, director of product management, has been chosen as the Collateral Risk Network (CRN) 2022 Valuation Visionary. CRN will present Staudenmaier with the award at Valuation Expo 2022 in Las Vegas in September 2022.

The Valuation Visionary award recognizes the collateral valuation professional who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and professionalism. Winners are nominated by their peers within the Collateral Risk Network, an industry group comprised of lenders, investors and valuation providers.

Joan Trice, founder and president of the CRN, said, “Jeremy has been at the forefront of appraisal and industry digital transformation. I’m very pleased to see this award go to someone so deserving. I’ve followed Jeremy’s career over the years, and he continually works to better the industry.”

Staudenmaier has made several meaningful contributions to the appraisal and valuation industry throughout his career. In his current role for ACI, he is focused on the design, development and execution of innovative software solutions to drive the digital transformation of the valuation industry.

“Jeremy is a seasoned industry veteran who has made a significant impact on ACI since joining our company, and the valuation industry throughout his career,” said Robert Karr aa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “He is an innovative product developer and team leader with a proven track record of building high-impact, customer-focused products.”

Earlier in his career, Staudenmaier was a credit risk manager and collateral policy and strategy analyst at Fannie Mae. While with Fannie Mae, he led training during the roll out of Collateral Underwriter and was the collateral policy lead when the GSEs launched the Uniform Appraisal Dataset and Forms Redesign project. Staudenmaier previously served as vice president at Wells Fargo, overseeing the retail and home equity appraisal operations, Appraisal Management Company vendor management and appraisal compliance program. He has also served as a collateral valuation specialist at GMAC and Citi.

Staudenmaier is the third First American executive to win the CRN Visionary Award. ACI Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing George Opelka received the award in 2016 and First American Mortgage Solutions Chief Appraiser and Vice President of Valuations Alan Hummel received the award the following year in 2017.

About The Collateral Risk Network

The Collateral Risk Network was founded in 2003 by Joan Trice, and established as a non-profit, 501(c)(3) as of January 2020. The CRN’s mission is to advance the use of sound collateral risk management principles, policies and practices within the housing finance industry. The CRN promotes a broad multi-stakeholder approach to risk management that focuses on valuation, collateral risk, and compliance.

About ACI

ACI specializes in creating innovative workflow solutions for real estate appraisers, appraisal management companies and financial institutions. Backed by analysis-driven tools and industry expertise, ACI’s cloud-based and enterprise software applications empower stakeholders with a streamlined approach to managing forms, rules and data, while operating with audit-ready transparency and compliance. Through visionary leadership and dedication to client service, ACI has served as a reliable and driving force in the valuation industry for nearly 40 years. Headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, ACI is a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies. For more information, visit www.aciweb.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

