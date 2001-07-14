Comcast Business today announced it is taking year two of its PGA TOUR sponsorship to new heights with the launch of the Comcast Business Pavilion, a first-of-its kind PGA TOUR experience specifically designed to allow businesses to stay connected while on the course. The Comcast Business Pavilion will launch next week at the TOUR's flagship event in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and will be featured at six additional PGA TOUR tournaments throughout 2022.

The Comcast Business Pavilion is a powerful connected experience where PGA TOUR sponsors and partners can keep up with their day-to-day business responsibilities and make connections that keep them future ready. The Comcast Business Pavilion provides a modern space equipped with the latest Comcast Business technologies – including Gig-speed WiFi and Xfinity X1 – and features live broadcasts directly from the course to ensure businesses remain productive while keeping up with the tournament in comfort and style.

“Every day is a big day, even on the golf course, and business doesn’t stop just because play starts,” said Eileen Diskin, chief marketing officer, Comcast Business. “We are excited to enhance our sponsorship with the PGA TOUR by creating an elevated experience for the PGA TOUR ecosystem to connect – and quite literally stay connected – while on the course. We also look forward to watching the season progress and seeing which players earn a spot on this year’s Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 leaderboard.”

Comcast Business also sponsors the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 on the PGA TOUR, which is in its second year. The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 features 47 official events and emphasizes player performance and premier experiences by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season. The top 10 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings will be awarded a shared $20 million bonus for displaying exceptional season-long performance.

“The Comcast Business Pavilion provides the TOUR’s ecosystem of partners with private meeting space and upgraded technology access needed while attending TOUR events,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships. “We all know that business gets done at the golf course. Comcast Business is delivering a vital service to help all of our constituents hold important face-to-face meetings or stay connected to the office while enjoying the day watching the world’s best golfers.”

In addition to the TOUR’s flagship event, the Comcast Business Pavilion will be available at other key markets on the PGA TOUR schedule including those in Austin, Texas, Memphis, Tenn., Wilmington, Del., Atlanta, Ga., Napa, Calif. and Charlotte, NC

The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 will be determined at the conclusion the 2022 Wyndham Championship. Collin Morikawa earned the coveted top spot following the 2020-21 FedExCup Season.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently+recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter %40ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fsocial.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA+TOUR+app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

