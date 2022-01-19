Megatrends: CEO's of SOFI, OGGFF, CRM, LQAVF Focus on Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Fintech, Digital Transformation, Plant-Based lifestyles and the Metaverse

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Organic Garage ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Salesforce.com, Inc. (: CRM), Liquid Avatar ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( SOFI).



SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto: “Building the AWS of Fintech”

“...Today, we are in our best position ever to achieve our long-term strategic goal: to be the digital one-stop shop for the major financial decisions in our members' lives and all of the moments in between...We delivered record full year revenue of just over $1 billion, at the high end of our guidance, which we increased on our third quarter earnings call. We achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA at $5 million and delivered on our goal of positive full year EBITDA. We had an amazing quarter for member growth. We added 523,000 new members in the fourth quarter, a record in absolute number terms and impressively up 39% versus the amount added in the third quarter. As a result, we ended 2021 with 3.5 million members, an increase of 1.6 million, up 87% year-over-year and well above the 3 million member target set in January of '21.…Looking ahead, we expect continued strong growth in lending driven by our ongoing momentum in personal loans, the end of the student loan payment moratorium, better positioning in home loans and the many opportunities our new bank license presents…We are just starting to reap the benefits from the enormous progress we have made on our strategic position, the breadth of our differentiated and diversified product suite, our tech platform that helps us serve the industry as we build the AWS of fintech…”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging it’s retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding it’s product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

Liquid Avatar ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch: “Metaverse Land Sales are Booming!”

Liquid Avatar ( LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream reports that LQAVF’s metaverse digital land sales are starting to scale. LQAVF generated nearly CD$1 million revenues in from it’s Metaverse project “Aftermath Islands” just in recent months. LQAVF expects that its revenues have the potential to scale exponentially in coming months as the Metaverse gains mainstream attention.

Feb 24 - LQAVF Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited has completed its second pilot test activities designed for Meta's (formerly Facebook) Oculus system using the Quest 2 VR headset and hand controllers. The conceptual interaction with Dinosaurs, taken from the actual virtual experience, can be viewed here . This is the second of many early-stage interactive experiences planned for Aftermath Islands as LQAVF is currently working to complete several initial pilots of virtual and interactive platforms and technologies, including but not limited to Oculus, as it assesses a range of initiatives for its first launch program expected for mid-2022. Future demos that may lead to full version experiences may include western gun fights, light sword dueling, survival training, virtual art galleries, entertainment, business events and more. Other initial launch programs include virtual escape rooms, with award winning, real world and virtual escape room creator Hourglass Escapes LLC. and The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara, the upcoming P2E (play to earn) game which will allow users to gather resources and Credits for Aftermath Islands. Both these programs are currently in development for an expected Q2 beta launch.

Feb 7 - LQAVF and Game Credits launch first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members. Liquid Avatar Technologies (via its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited) and Game Credits (Genesis Worlds) are building their respective Metaverses in an interoperable environment, which entails joint development, marketing, interoperability, authentication of users, verifiable credentials, and community engagement throughout the life cycle of each Metaverse, ensuring that users will be able to engage in a shared safe and secure experience. Users engaging in connected Metaverses is truly the next frontier in gaming.

Feb 3 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") together with seasoned, industry, and entertainment executive Howard Lefkowitz, who led Vegas.com from its rise from $360,000 in annual sales to over $400 million annually over a 10-year period, have launched Vegas Island, a premium destination in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an age restricted virtual island that will allow participants to buy virtual themed land, interact, and experience entertainment, gaming and High Roller experiences. Given the premium nature of the island and the planned programs, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

Salesforce.com, Inc. (: CRM) CEO Marc Benioff: “Focused On Being World’s #1 CRM”

“...Salesforce is on track to becoming the world's #1 enterprise cloud, software applications company. This operating margin for the quarter was 15%; and for the full year, 18.7%. And we've just continued to deliver this disciplined approach to margin expansion. And you can see that in the forecast for the quarter now at over 20% operating margin with the $32.1 billion year. So with our unique business model, we continue to grow revenue at scale, drive operating margin expansion, leading to strong cash generation, I mean you can see that in all 3 aspects of this quarter. And we closed fiscal year '22 with really incredible cash flow, reaching a milestone of $6 billion in the year, and that's really up 25% year-over-year. Based on our strong fiscal year '22 results, we're excited to raise our fiscal year '23 revenue guidance to $32.1 billion, representing 21% growth year-over-year. We are committed to delivering a fiscal year '23 operating margin of 20%. We have a tremendous focus here, being the number one CRM…Every company that I speak to - they're all going through major digital transformations and our job remains to help these companies grow and achieve this transformation…For the full fiscal 2022, revenue was $26.5 billion, again, up 25% year-over-year. Again, a $26 billion company growing 30% to 25%. And of course, that's why we're coming in on this $32.1 billion year. So we're continuing to be the fastest-growing top 5 enterprise software company in history…”

