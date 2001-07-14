Visa Names Frank Cooper III Global Chief Marketing Officer

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced that Frank Cooper III will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in May 2022. Mr. Cooper will also serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Al Kelly.

“Frank is a rare mix of creative brand strategist with strong business acumen and a leader who understands the deeper brand opportunity that comes from leading with purpose,” said Al Kelly, Chairman and CEO, Visa. “We are thrilled to welcome Frank to Visa and for the broad perspective and skillful leadership he will bring to our business and ongoing brand evolution.”

Mr. Cooper will lead the global marketing organization to drive demand for our products, services and solutions. Moreover, he will guide all facets of the brand from amplifying our purpose through campaigns and activations to delivering value with our global sponsorships. Mr. Cooper joins Visa after spending five years at BlackRock as Senior Managing Director and Global CMO.

“The Visa brand is among the world’s most respected and recognizable, and I am truly excited for the opportunity to build on the work that has come before me,” said Mr. Cooper. “The power of a great brand comes from providing outstanding products that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives – and the world-at-large – and I look forward to beginning my new role knowing how foundational both of these things are to Visa.”

Mr. Cooper brings extensive experience that spans global technology, entertainment, consumer goods and financial services brands. Prior to his role at BlackRock, Mr. Cooper served as Chief Marketing and Creative Officer at BuzzFeed and as CMO of Global Consumer Engagement for PepsiCo's Global Beverage Group. He also served as a senior executive at Motown and Def Jam. Mr. Cooper has been acknowledged by Fast Company as one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business," was a four-time recipient of Billboard's "Power 100" and recipient of AdColor's "Legend" award.

Mr. Cooper earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley. He resides in Mamaroneck, NY with his wife Nina.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

