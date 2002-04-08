Vishay Intertechnology Releases Commercial and Automotive Grade IHLE® Integrated E-Field Shield Inductors in Compact 2020 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today expanded its IHLE® series of low profile, high current inductors featuring integrated E-field shields for the reduction of EMI with new commercial and Automotive Grade devices in the 5 mm by 5 mm by 3.4 mm 2020 case size. The smallest such devices on the market, the Vishay Dale IHLE-2020CD-51 and IHLE-2020CD-5A lower costs and save board space by eliminating the need for separate board-level Faraday shielding.



The devices released today contain the electric and B field associated with EMI in a tin-plated copper integrated shield, providing up to -20 dB of electric field reduction at 1 cm (above the center of the inductor) when the integrated shield is connected to ground. Featuring high temperature operation to +155 °C and coplanarity of their four terminals within ≤ 100 µm, the inductors are optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 3 MHz and provide excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor.

Applications for the IHLE-2020CD-51 will include servers and desktop PCs; notebooks; high current POL converters; low profile, high current power supplies; FPGAs; and battery-powered devices. The AEC-Q200 qualified IHLE-2020CD-5A will be used in automotive engine and transmission control units; entertainment / navigation systems; LED drivers; instrumentation panels; ADAS devices / sensors; and noise suppression for PWM-controlled motors.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the inductors offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and handle high transient current spikes without saturation. The IHLE-2020CD-51 and IHLE-2020CD-5A are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHLE-2020CD-51 / IHLE-2020CD-5A Case size 2020 Inductance @ 100 kHz (μH) 0.22 to 15 DCR typ. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 3.95 to 195.0 DCR max. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 4.23 to 208.0 Heat rating current typ. (A) 2.4 to 18.0(¹) Saturation current typ. (A) 1.6 to 11.0(²) SRF typ. (MHz) 14.1 to 190.0

(¹) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(²) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

Samples and production quantities of the new IHLE devices are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.



The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. IHLE is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

