Polaris Announces Expansion of Distribution Center in Wilmington, Ohio

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today officially announced plans to expand its distribution facility in Wilmington, Ohio aimed at providing additional distribution capacity, expanding product assortment, improving delivery, customer service, and optimizing operations. The 165,000 square-foot expansion will bring the facility footprint to 465,000 square feet.

The Wilmington distribution center will continue to support Polaris’ growing Aftermarket, Parts, Garments, & Accessories (PG&A) businesses. This expansion will allow Polaris to grow its eastern presence and in turn better serve its dealers and customers.

“Polaris’ Aftermarket and PG&A businesses continue to experience tremendous growth and we expect that trend to continue. The expansion of our distribution center in Wilmington Ohio, allows us to leverage our incredible local distribution team and elevate service levels for our customers,” said Steve Eastman, president of Aftermarket and PG&A at Polaris. “As we explored our investment options, expanding our Wilmington operation quickly rose to the top given the support of the community and the city’s proximity to our dealers and customers throughout the eastern part of the United States.”

The expansion will allow for both additional rack storage and new automated material handling technology within the facility designed to improve customer responsiveness and productivity. The expansion will create an estimated 20-25 new jobs over three years.

“We’re thrilled to support Polaris as they expand their operations in Wilmington. Their increased operations will help improve customer service while allowing them to diversify their product assortment and gain market share,” said Julie Sullivan, the Dayton Development Coalition’s Executive Vice President of Regional Development. “Their longstanding presence in Wilmington has provided economic stability and employment opportunities for the community.”

Polaris will break ground on the addition this spring with completion slated for Spring 2023.

Jennifer Klus Ekey, Economic Development Director for the Clinton County Port Authority stated, “We are thrilled by the Polaris announcement today. This announcement is impactful for a number of reasons, including the investment that Polaris is making, along with the additional jobs that this expansion will be creating. We are happy to have been a small part of this process, and It has been a pleasure working with the entire Polaris team to expand their operations in Wilmington, Ohio.”

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

